Virginia woman killed in officer shooting

Police in Virginia say a woman has died after being wounded in a shooting with a police officer.

Henrico police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said Tuesday that 57-year-old Gay Ellen Plack had died of injuries suffered in the shooting. He said no officers were hurt.

The department still has not said whether an officer shot Plack nor if officers were fired upon.

Police say they originally responded to the area of Huntwick Court and Park Terrace Drive around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a service call on the 2900 block of Huntwick Court. That eventually changed into a shooting investigation.

“We have determined our officers were involved,” a release said. “Henrico Police has activated its officer involved investigations team.”

Police didn't detail the circumstances they were responding to. But the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports county property records show Plack owned the home.

Residents were startled by all the commotion in their neighborhood.

“I got all these messages: ‘Are you OK?’ ‘What’s going on?’ ‘I can’t believe it.’” George Simons, who lives one street over, said. His home is adjacent to the house where police focused their investigation.

“I said [to my family] I think we’re fine, I really don’t know what the details are, other than it looks like the entire West End Police Department is parked on our cul-de-sacs. They’re everywhere,” Simons said.

Another man had been checking out the scene all morning. He says his biggest concern now is trying to explain the situation to his kids.

“It’s a real quiet street, so nothing really happens much out here, so this is a big deal," Dan Nelson said. "Everyone’s just trying to figure things out. My kids go to the elementary school out here, so I’m going to go pick them up in about a half hour and try to figure out how to explain all this stuff.”