Virginia woman searches for rightful owner of wedding band

A Virginia woman is searching for the rightful owner of a wedding band she found in her backyard.

The woman said she purchased her home in Lake Land’Or in Caroline County 11 years ago in a Facebook post.

She said her best friend picked the ring up while standing in the backyard, which she credits to her 1-year-old dog that frequently digs in the yard.

The woman described the ring as a “men’s black wedding with heartbeat going all around.”

She believes it could be from one of the builders of the home, which was only 2 years old when they bought it. It was built by Beach Builders in 2006.