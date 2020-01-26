Virginia woman sues animal shelter over bite to her finger

A Virginia woman has sued a humane society that she says didn’t properly restrain a caged dog that bit her finger.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that 55-year-old Marie Franco-Wisnewski of Portsmouth is seeking $240,000 in damages, plus costs and interests, from the Portsmouth Humane Society.

In court documents, the attorney who represents the shelter says the lawsuit should be dismissed.

He argues that Franco-Wisnewski was negligent and that the dog’s presence was “open and obvious.” The lawsuit says Franco-Wisnewski suffers numbness and pain from the attack in October 2018.