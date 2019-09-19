Virginia woman's death in officer-involved shooting ruled a homicide

Henrico police say a woman has died following a shooting Tuesday that involved police officers.

Gay Ellen Plack, 57, was killed, Henrico police said. Plack’s cause of death is a gunshot wound and the manner is homicide.

Police say they originally responded to the area of Huntwick Court and Park Terrace Drive around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a service call on the 2900 block of Huntwick Court. That eventually changed into a shooting investigation.

“We have determined our officers were involved,” a release said. “Henrico Police has activated its officer involved investigations team.”

A neighbor told NBC12 she saw the officers arrive at the house around 10:20 a.m.

“I asked them if they were there for a wellness check,” the neighbor said. “They said yes at the request of her doctor.”

The same neighbor stated she saw officers knock on the door, but Plack did not answer.

“She never answers the door, she’s afraid they’ll take her to the hospital,” the neighbor said. “They were walking around her house, shining a flashlight in her bedroom window. Officers went inside and then I heard three gunshots.”

Friends of Plack’s said the 57-year-old suffered from mental health issues but was aware of it.

“She was working with her physicians to get her medication just right and would bounce back," said Karen Dawson.

“I've never known her to strike anyone or cause any physical harm to anyone,” said Cheryl Sherman. “She was very gentle."

Plack’s older brother, Bob Bostock, contacted NBC12 Wednesday stating his sister just turned 57-years-old, only to die ten days later.

“Gay had been a fierce warrior for decades against the unrelenting and unforgiving mental illness of bipolar disorder,” Bostock said. “She was recently hospitalized involuntarily, and released, as required by law, after just three days.”

Bostock added welfare checks had been done before on his sister, and everything went fine, until Tuesday.

“My sister fought harder than anyone can imagine to combat the terrible disease which had her in its clutches,” he said. “Gay was a kind, generous, vivacious, caring person, with a joy for life, a hearty laugh, tremendous artistic talent, and a deep and abiding love for Jesus, her family, and her many caring and supportive friends. She did not deserve to die this way, terrified in her own home by police officers, sent there to help her, who instead ended her life.”

It’s unknown what happened inside the home, and police have yet to say whether Plack had a weapon or not.

“She wouldn’t own a gun, she hates guns,” a neighbor said.

“Just incredible grief about how the situation unfolded,” Sherman said.

Sherman found out about the situation when reports surfaced of the police presence Plack’s neighborhood.

“I got all these messages, ‘Are you OK?’ ‘What’s going on?’ ‘I can’t believe it,’” said George Simons, who lives one street over. “I said [to my family] I think we’re fine, I really don’t know what the details are, other than it looks like the entire West End Police Department is parked on our cul-de-sacs. They’re everywhere.”

Another man noticed the presence Tuesday morning saying his biggest concern is trying to explain the situation to his kids.

“It’s a real quiet street, so nothing really happens much out here, so this is a big deal," said Dan Nelson. "Everyone’s just trying to figure things out. My kids go to the elementary school out here, so I’m going to go pick them up in about a half hour and try to figure out how to explain all this stuff.”

Pocahontas Middle School was placed on a brief “lock and teach” while police investigated the situation. An email to parents stated it was due to a “mental health situation” officers were investigating.

“She was a very compassionate and sweet person,” Sherman said. “A great friend, very generous with her money and her time. She was a wonderful artist.”

“[She] loved life,” Dawson said. “We loved being outdoors together. We’ve gone bike riding, walking, hiking.”

Emotions are still raw for Dawson to handle more than 24 hours after Plack died.

“She will be greatly missed,” she said.

Dawson dropped off flowers Wednesday morning in memory of the 57-year-old who enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors.

“She loved flowers, and she loved her bees,” she said.

Dawson and Sherman said Plack loved to help other people – working as a cardiac nurse for several years and even an aide at an elementary school.

“Yeah, she was definitely a person who loved people and was willing to go out of her way to help them as much as she could,” Sherman said.

Details are still limited in the investigation, but Lt. Matt Pecka said no officers were injured in shooting and have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol. The Police Chief is expected to issue a statement Thursday.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.