Virginia man gets prison for death of man stabbed in heart

A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the death of a man who was stabbed in the heart outside a Virginia convenience store.

Christopher Lashay King was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for the stabbing death of Travon Lee in 2018.

News outlets report the sentencing handed down to 35-year-old Christopher Lashay King on Thursday includes indefinite probation upon his release, and it's mandatory that he serves at least 17 of the 30 years in prison.

The sentence in Roanoke City Circuit Court fell in the midway point of the sentencing guidelines.

As part of sentencing, the commonwealth called two witnesses who submitted victim impact statements. Travon Lee’s grandma and Lee’s aunt both added more from the stand.

King was found guilty of second-degree murder after a two-day bench trial in Roanoke Circuit Court in August.

"There is nothing honorable about what the defendant did. He fled the scene. He tossed and got rid of the murder weapon," said assistant Commonwealth attorney Courtney Turner in her closing statement during the trial.

Ten defense witnesses took the stand during the trial, including King.

"He didn't ask for it, he didn't want it, he didn't desire it. He didn't know these people. He didn't have any hatred toward them," said King's attorney Richard West, about the incident leading to the stabbing that took place October 12, 2018.

Twenty-four-year-old Travon Lee died from a single stab wound to his chest outside Tony's Deli. A few hours before Lee was stabbed, an argument began between a group of men, but was shut down by Roanoke City Police.

The men went back to Tony's, though, and the argument intensified. Video surveillance from several angles around Tony's caught the entire incident on camera. On the stand, King said he pulled out his knife in self defense.

"I walked out, then I saw them come up behind me and that's when I reached into my pocket and pulled a knife out, because I thought, 'they gonna try to jump me,"' said King.

While Lee was not involved in the altercation, King testified he thought Lee had a weapon because Lee kept his hands in his pockets.

"I'm just trying to make him retreat or if he had a weapon, at least make him drop it," said King.

King grew up in the northwest area of Roanoke, an area, according to several testimonies, that has a lot of violence.

West asked each witness he brought to the stand Wednesday to describe NW Roanoke. He then talked about the violence in his closing argument.

"Killings and stabbings and violent crimes are a regular occurrence that people of that neighborhood have to protect themselves, " said West.

But Courtney Turner again reminds Judge Broadhurst about the video.

"Watch the video, watch the video, watch the video," said Turner.

