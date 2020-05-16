Virginians book 40,000 appointments since DMV launched new system Wednesday

Virginians have booked more than 40,000 appointments via the Virginia

Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) new appointment system since its launch Wednesday, May 13.

Appointments are currently offered at nine DMV customer service centers across the Commonwealth. With appropriate precautions in place, DMV will reopen these nine customer service centers with temporary extended hours beginning Monday, May 18 for specific services.

The phased reopening plan balances DMV's service mission with the need to protect the health and well-being of customers and employees by enacting social distancing protocols and other best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.

“Customers have responded positively to our appointment system and are grateful to get a reservation for needed in-person service as we are able to safely reopen offices,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “The safety measures we have put in place, such as

requiring service by appointment only, following social distancing protocols, and limiting the number of customers in our lobbies, enable us to once again provide in-person service to Virginians in a way that promotes the health and well-being of our customers and employees.”

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting dmvNOW.com/appt. DMV will only offer specific services that generally require an in-person visit.

These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking

permits and vital records.

If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online

or by mail, customers should use that method.

Customers arriving for appointments next week will see partitions like bank teller windows at service counters between the customer and DMV employee and limited seating appropriately spaced in the lobbies.

Customers are asked to stay in their vehicles until 10 minutes prior to

their appointments to accommodate social distancing requirements and to wear face coverings during the appointment. For more details, visit dmvNOW.com/reopening.

DMV is unable to serve customers without appointments; if customers no longer need a scheduled appointment they should cancel the appointment to make it available to others.

The following locations will be serving appointments Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911)

Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236)

Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407)

Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605)

Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)

Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019)

Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453)

The following locations serving appointments Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211)

South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592)

In accordance with Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order Sixty-Two, DMV offices in certain Northern Virginia localities, the City of Richmond, and Accomack County will not reopen until those areas move into Phase One of the “Forward Virginia” recovery plan.

As DMV reopens more offices across the Commonwealth through mid-summer, customers with expiring credentials have been assisted by an executive directive put in place by Governor Northam which extends the validity of some driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle

registrations.

The validity of driver’s licenses and identification cards expiring on or before June 10, 2020, is extended for 90 days, not to exceed July 31, 2020. This means that a customer whose credential expires between March 15 and May 1 will have an additional 90 days beyond the

expiration date to renew, and credentials with an expiration date from May 2 to June 10 will expire on July 31, 2020.

Vehicle registrations that expire in March and April are extended for 90

days, and those expiring in May are extended for 60 days. In addition, the federal enforcement date for REAL IDs was moved to October 1, 2021.

For the latest DMV information, visit dmvNOW.com/COVID19.