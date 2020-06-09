Virginia's Community Colleges announces plan for Fall 2020 classes

On Tuesday, June 9, Governor Ralph Northam announced a new plan for Virginia's pre-K through 12th grade public and private schools to restart classes this fall – with a new system in place for COVID-19 precautions.

WHSV file image from a classroom at Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC)

However, when it comes to colleges and universities, specific planning has been largely left up to individual university and college systems.

Also on Tuesday, Dr. Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, announced the intention of Virginia’s Community Colleges for classes to begin being offered again this fall at all of their locations in the commonwealth.

The system released these guidelines for their reopening plan: