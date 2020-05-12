Virginia’s first responders have been given personal information on COVID-19 patients for weeks

For six weeks, the Virginia Department of Health has been allowing local health districts to release the names and addresses of individuals with COVID-19 to 911 dispatch centers.

The policy — first ordered by Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, according to internal emails from VDH — was introduced at a time when shortages of personal protective equipment were creating anxiety among first responders.

“The whole issue of PPE, for everyone, was an issue,” said Bob Hicks, the department’s deputy commissioner for community health services, in a phone interview on Monday. “And certainly, for first responders, there was a lot of concern that they might not be informed [of COVID-19 cases] or have the PPE to safely do their jobs.”

In an email released to the Mercury as part of a Freedom of Information Act request, Hicks sent the new guidance to district directors and VDH leaders, including State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake and Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner for population health, on March 29.

It allows local health departments to distribute the names, addresses and telephone numbers of residents with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to a “single local government point of contact” — often a city manager or chief administrative officer, Hicks said Monday. That contact is then responsible for passing the information to local 911 dispatch centers, where operators can provide the information to first responders.

In his original email, Hicks cited a section of Virginia code that allows the state’s health commissioner to disclose the identity of patients or medical practitioners “if pertinent to an investigation, research or study.” The release of patient information to first responders is also compatible with federal patient privacy laws, which allow the release of personal health information if those workers are at risk of infection, said Sara Blose, the director of health advocacy for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.

But at the same time, Oliver was allowing wide dissemination of personal health information to first responders, he was relying on the same section of code to justify his decision not to release information on COVID-19 infections at long-term care facilities. During the first several weeks of the pandemic, he and other state health officials also said Virginia’s patient privacy laws prevented them from releasing information on cases below the health district level.

That policy was reversed at the start of the month when Oliver announced that VDH would begin releasing case numbers by ZIP code.

