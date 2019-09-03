Ginseng harvest season begins in Virginia and West Virginia with reminders

As Virginia's ginseng harvest season begins, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is reminding residents about regulations aimed at protecting the plant.

American ginseng grows wild in Virginia's forests. But since it is listed as a threatened species under the state's Endangered Plant and Insect Species Act, a number of laws apply to harvesting it.

Ginseng collection is prohibited on most public lands in Virginia.

On public lands where ginseng harvesting is allowed, diggers must obtain a permit. On private property, anyone harvesting ginseng must obtain permission from the property owner.

Wild ginseng harvest season begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Dec. 31 of each year.

Ginseng younger than five years old cannot be harvested. Anyone who harvests wild ginseng must plant the seeds of the harvested plant at the harvest site at the time of the harvest.

In West Virginia, the harvesting season also begins on Sept. 1, and police say the regulations are there to ensure the survival of the plant in the wild. They ask that anyone digging the plant not harvest any younger than five years old and plant the seeds from the berries in the same location where the plant was harvested.

Harvesting ginseng outside of its season can net you serious penalties. Lawmakers in West Virginia last year voted to increase the minimum fine for illegally harvesting or dealing it from $100 to $500. A second offense can carry jail time of up to six months.

According to lawmakers, the trade in the plant, an endangered species used as an herbal remedy, must be controlled to protect the survival of wild ginseng.