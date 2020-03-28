Virtual AA meetings offered after coronavirus cancellations

Virginia ABC stores are one of the businesses deemed essential during coronavirus shutdowns, but gatherings, like AA meetings, have been canceled, which may be causing some to struggle.

Some AA meetings are being moved to online video chat platforms, like Zoom.

Virginia ABC reported its sales increasing last week when many businesses and industries began closing.

From March 15 to March 21, sales across the state totaled $3.1 million, a 59 percent increase over the same week in 2019, and a $4.5 million increase over the previous week.

Sr. Pastor Lauren Eanes, with Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg, said AA meetings that were hosted at their church have moved online, offering support through video calls and Facebook groups.

"It looks different than it has in the past because it all has to be done through phones and computers, but they're committed to making sure that recovery continues in our community," Eanes said.

To get connected to a group near you, call (540) 434-8870.