Virtual storm experience passes through the Valley

As a part of the Park View Mennonite Church's block part on Sunday, Mennonite Disaster Service rolled out The Storm Encounter trailer.

The trailer allows guest to experience what a major storm is like first hand but in the comfort of a seat.

People have the chance to experience what it is like to see a tornado from inside the trailer, hearing thunder and feeling powerful winds.

You can actually feel the rumble in your seat and the rain on your face.

Jesse Huxman, with Mennonite Disaster Service, said this experience is a great way to show why volunteers are needed so badly after disasters.

"The real purpose behind this is to recruit volunteers," Huxman said. "Last year we had 1,500 volunteers at about 17 different sites across the U.S. and Canada."

After the simulation, a video is played to show the impact MDS has had over the last 70 years after severe storms hit communities.

If you're interested in volunteering click here.