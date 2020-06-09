Virtual summer camp aims to get young women, youth prepared for careers in computer science

A virtual summer camp aims to increase the number of young women and youth skilled in computer programming to get ready for well-paying jobs of the future.

The CWS Refugee Resettlement, James Madison University's Computer Science Department, and John Stapleton, a computer science teacher from Harrisonburg High School decided rather than cancel plans for a week-long in-person camp, they'd do one online instead.

Now, the two-week long virtual camp includes 18 Harirsonburg High School students of refugee backgrounds.

According to an organizer of the camp, CWS received funding from the Virginia Office of Newcomer Services (ONS) to provide computers capable of downloading software necessary for coding. The JMU Computer Science Department loaned computers to several of the youth.

The camp started on June 1 and continues through June 12.

Every morning, the virtual campers get a Zoom lesson led by a professor and then hear from a guest speaker who uses computer programming. Following a break, students work on projects.

Guest speakers include local tech entrepreneurs, computer engineers who create medical devices, computer scientists who've studied bias in algorithms, and scientists using programming to look at DNR markers in people more susceptible to severe COVID-19.