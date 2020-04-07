Former restaurant worker designs virtual tip jar to help employees affected by coronavirus

Many restaurant workers around the Shenandoah Valley are finding themselves without a job, as Virginia's stay at home order and social distancing guidelines have led to restaurant changes.

FlossTech, a local technology company, has developed a virtual tip jar to support restaurant workers during this time. Derrick Gerstmann, chief marketing officer for FlossTech, said the idea was brought to him from the community.

FlossTech developed a website where people can go online and donate directly to their local servers in the Staunton, Augusta and Wanyesboro area using PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App.

"Using the Cash app and things like that, it allows them to get paid directly and get immediate help instead of having to wait for unemployment checks to come through, and the stimulus check we're still waiting on," Gerstmann said.

As a former restaurant worker himself, Gerstmann said he understands how important tips are for these workers. He said he's happy he's able to help provide this service to the area.

So far, Gerstmann said about 30 workers have signed up to be able to receive donations. There are also pool donation options for PayPal, Venmo and Cash App.

FlossTech plans to keep the donation page up through May 5 for now, but that could change if the need continues. You do need to use whatever platform the worker prefers in order to donate, but Gerstmann said you can contact them at 540-255-3434 to coordinate making a donation by cash or check. You can also email Derrick.Gerstmann@FlossTech.com.

You can donate to a server or to the pool on the website FlossTech created. If you're a server and would like to submit your information, you can submit that here.

