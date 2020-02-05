Take a virtual tour of the new Harrisonburg High School

The new high school in Harrisonburg is slated to open in the fall of 2022, but on Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg School Board took a special look at the final plans for the school through a virtual tour.

Check out this virtual tour of what the new Harrisonburg High School will look like.

The video was created by Valley Engineering for Nielsen Construction to give the school board an idea of the athletic fields, courtyard spaces, and landscaping at the new school.

"So, it's a simulation of the outside of the building and one thing that's interesting is that it pans back and you can see the site situated next to 81 and then next to 11," Dr. Michael Richards, Superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said.

Dr. Richards said this is the first 3D model of the plans made available to the public and invites everyone to take a look at them.

"I think it's fun to see this, but its also important for the city and for the community to see what it's investing in," Dr. Richards, said. "Schools bring all sorts of social benefits to society and so when you invest in education you get those returns."

He said the school will also serve as a great asset for the community to use before and after school hours.

