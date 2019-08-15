Visibility key tip for cyclist safety

After a cyclist was hit by a car late Wednesday night in Harrisonburg, a local bike shop said there are things both cyclists and drivers should keep in mind when they share the road.

Thomas Jenkins said cyclists should use lights on their bike, no matter the time of day. | Credit: WHSV

Thomas Jenkins, a co-owner of Shenandoah Bicycle Shop, said visibility is key for cyclists. At night, he said they should wear reflective clothing and have lights on their bikes.

Even during the day, Jenkins said it will help with visibility to have lights on your bike, especially flashing ones.

"Vehicles nowadays, they have running lights, motorcycles have been doing this for years," Jenkins said. "And now we're starting to see this in the bicycle industry. There's more options out there."

Jenkins said drivers should be patient with cyclists and pay attention especially near intersections.

"One of the areas where we see sometimes the most challenges between car and cyclist interactions is intersections, really any place a vehicle might be pulling out," Jenkins said.

He added drivers should remember Virginia has a three foot law, meaning drivers must give cyclists at least three feet of space when passing.

Police say the bicyclist, a 56-year-old man was airlifted to UVA Medical Center with serious but not life threatening injuries. Investigators are still looking for the driver involved. If you have any information, call the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436.