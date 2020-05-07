Visitation policy at Sentara RMH not changing until May 11

With elective procedures happening again across Virginia hospitals, and VHHA data showing plenty of bed and ventilator availability, some hospitals are beginning to lift parts of their visitation restrictions.

As of Thursday, May 7, some hospitals in the Sentara system announced that they were opening up visitation to allow additional visitors.

But a spokesperson for Sentara RMH says their hospital is not among the ones in the Sentara system making that change.

Since mid-March, hospitals in the Sentara system have suspended all routine visitation, with a limited number of exceptions.

The move was designed to reduce potential spread of COVID-19 as hospitals treat and test patients.

According to Sentara RMH, they will update their visitation policy on Monday, May 11, and will provide an update on what the new policy will look like at that time.

However, at this time, no changes are in effect at their hospital, despite what the situation may be at other Sentara facilities.

For now, they continue allowing the following visitation rules:

• Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.

• Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have 2 parents, legal guardians, or caregivers who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

• Patients who are at the end-of-life may have 2 visitors.

• Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have 1 visitor.

• Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have 1 visitor.

• Minors under the age of 18 may have 1 visitor, either a parent or a guardian.

• Patients visiting the Emergency Department, may have 1 person with them only during their ED stay.

All visitors under the age of 12 are also prohibited. Any visitors who do come in through the exception list must stay in the patient's room only for their entire visit and must leave the hospital immediately after leaving the patient's room.

Elective procedures resumed at Sentara RMH this week after Governor Northam lifted the ban last week.

As of May 7, there have been at least 552 cases of COVID-19 in the city of Harrisonburg and 310 in Rockingham County, putting each area among Virginia's localities with the highest per capita positive test rate.