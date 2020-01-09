Voice in the Valley retires from WSIG

On Thursday, WSIG, a local radio station in Harrisonburg, changed their name for the day to Dusty 96.9 to honor radio personality Dusty Rhodes, who is retiring after being a voice in the Valley since 1966.

Paul McDaniel, also known as Uncle Pauly, the program director for WSIG, told WHSV Rhodes is leaving due to health reasons.

All morning long, friends stopped by the station to share memories of Dusty as listeners called in to say how much they will miss him.

McDaniel said the important thing is that everyone knows Rhodes left because it was his decision – not anyone else's – and that he wanted everyone to be happy, rather than sad about it.

"He's the same old Dusty on the telephone, he's listening to us right now," McDaniel said. "He wanted to make sure that we all knew, that nobody here at the radio station asked him to go away either."

All-day long, the station re-branded their logos and took calls even past their normal show hours just to share a laugh about Rhodes.