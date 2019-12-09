Voicemail said Virginia couple burned by volcano; then silence

Relatives of a newlywed American couple are desperately seeking information after learning the husband and wife were severely burned from a volcano eruption in New Zealand.

Barbara Barham told The Washington Post Monday that 32-year-old daughter Lauren Urey and 36-year-old husband Matthew Urey were on their honeymoon.

Barham said the couple from Richmond, Virginia, had plans to visit a live volcano and weren’t concerned about possible eruptions. Barham said she got a call sometime later from Royal Caribbean asking if she’d heard from her daughter.

Then Matthew Urey’s mother called and relayed a distressing voicemail from her son saying they had been burned.

They were taken to a hospital. Relatives have heard nothing since then.