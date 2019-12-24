Volunteering your time and home for SPCA animals in 2020

If one of your New Years resolutions is to spend time giving back to your community the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA is looking to add more animal-loving volunteers and foster families to their team in 2020.

Tiffany Corbin, the marketing and fundraising manager at the RHSPCA, said one of the SPCA's goals for the new year is to increase their live-release rate and to bring in more volunteers to socialize with the animals. Whether it be walking dogs or playing with cats, volunteers are always welcome to drop by to spread some love every day during regular business hours.

"Volunteering here is such an enriching experience. You get to actually see the impact you're making on an animal's life," Corbin said. When they come in very scared and cowering in their kennel and then you see them blossom as this outgoing, social dog."

If you want to help out at the shelter, but do not have as much extra time on your hands, the SPCA said food, toys and monetary donations are always appreciated.

In the new year, the RHSPCA also hopes to see more people interested in fostering animals.

The foster program aims to help animals who need extra time and attention in a quieter, home setting. This could be kittens needing to be bottle-fed, anxious dogs or special medical cases.

This process helps improve an animal's chances to be adopted by allowing them to socialize and helps provide potential adopters with more information on what the animal is like in a home environment.

"We will be needing a lot more fosters this upcoming year," Corbin said. "That's another way we can create our positive outcomes, so we are looking to expand our program and we always need people to [foster animals]."

New volunteer orientation begins at the RHSPCA on January 23 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. or on January 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Interested volunteers and foster families can apply online here.