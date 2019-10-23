Volunteer tree planting aims to improve tree canopy in Harrisonburg

Dozens of volunteers grabbed shovels and gloves on Wednesday evening to replant trees in Westover Park in Harrisonburg.

Earlier this year, the city removed 200 infected ash trees that had been damaged by emerald ash borers, an invasive species to the area.

Wes Runion, the environmental specialist for Harrisonburg, said replacing these trees will help reduce the impact of flooding events by creating tree canopy.

"These trees will actually benefit the park, not only aesthetically, but they'll actually capture storm water and prevent a lot of runoff from our major storm events," Runion said.

He said Ash trees make up about 25 percent of Westover Park, and on Wednesday, volunteers planted a mix of native trees to expand tree species diversity throughout the City.

The City plans to remove around 600 ash trees from the park in the future.

