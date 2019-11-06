Voter turnout up among young voters

The Capital News Service out of VCU reports voter turnout rates among millennial and at college precincts was up on Tuesday's election. According to their analysis, the turnout increased by 91% this election.

This year's turnout almost doubles the 2015 turnout. Ethan Gardner, a James Madison University student said his work with the center for civic engagement focused a lot on helping inform students about elections and encouraging them to vote.

He said he was excited to see the turnout increase.

"I'm really excited to see that in a state level election, there was a lot of interest and a lot more people actually turning out to vote," Gardner said.

Gardner said for him, it was important to encourage young people to vote since they make up such a large portion of the electorate. Gardner said these off year elections are typically very low turnout, especially among younger demographics.