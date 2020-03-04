Voter turnout up on Super Tuesday across state and in valley

Across the state and around the valley, voter turnout was higher this presidential primary, according to preliminary data from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Initial reports of vote totals from Super Tuesday show an increase in voter turnout. | Credit: WHSV

More than 1.3 million people cast a ballot in the Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday. In 2016, that number was just over 780,000.

In 2016, there were two primaries people could vote in, both a Republican and a Democratic primary.

Voter counts on the website show that more people voted in the cities in the valley, rather than in the counties.

In Staunton, around 24% of people voted. In Waynesboro, turnout was around 20%, and it was around 28% in Harrisonburg. In Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah County, turnout was around 12%. Page County was lower, at around 8 percent.

That's an increase over the last Democratic primary for all of those locations. While former Vice President Joe Biden won the state, he also claimed victory in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Rockingham, Page, Augusta, and Shenandoah counties. Senator Bernie Sanders won in Harrisonburg.