Voting is underway for local elections across Virginia

Many people around the Shenandoah Valley and across Virginia are casting ballots on Tuesday for their local elections, deciding the future of various city councils, town councils and school boards, plus charter changes in some areas.

WHSV file image

The 2-week delay of May's elections

The May 19 local elections come just a few days after Virginia moved into Phase 1 of Governor Ralph Northam's 'Forward Virginia' reopening plan, but were originally scheduled for two weeks earlier, on May 5.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Northam asked the General Assembly to delay local elections from May to November, but lawmakers in the Senate did not take action on the recommendation.

So, instead, Gov. Northam used the Virginia governor's statutory authority to postpone the May local elections by two weeks, from May 5 to May 19, to provide additional time for restrictions to begin to ease amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was done through Executive Order Fifty-Nine.

“Virginians should never have to choose between casting a ballot and risking their health,” said Governor Northam. “I am grateful to the House of Delegates for taking action to move our upcoming elections, but unfortunately the Senate failed to make the same commonsense decision. While we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so, we will also take every necessary step to conduct these elections in a way that ensures in-person voting is done safely and responsibly.”

A push for absentee voting by mail

In the weeks leading up to the election day, Northam and many state officials strongly encouraged Virginians to cast absentee ballots if at all possible, saying it was the safest way to cast a vote and issuing reminders that the method is secure.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot was a week ago, so if you did not request to vote absentee, it's too late now.

But if you requested an absentee ballot, you have until the closure of registrar's offices on Election Day to submit your ballot, so there's still time.

As of Monday, in Staunton, leaders said they received more than 3,300 requests for absentee ballots – compared to 55 in the last city council election.

While a federal judge has upheld Attorney General Mark Herring's agreement to allow absentee ballots in the June primary to be submitted without witness signatures, absentee ballots for May's local elections still require the normal witness signatures, so keep that in mind.

In-person voting

Otherwise, for in-person voting, polling places are open from 6 a.n. to 7 p.m., with lots of measures for social distancing and increased sanitation in place. Voters also strongly encouraged to wear masks to their polling place. You can find Election Day information from the Virginia Department of Elections here.

In some areas, you may see members of Virginia's medical reserve corps staffing polling places, many of which are frequently staffed by volunteers amid the senior population most vulnerable to COVID-19.

The races in the Shenandoah Valley

For our area, voters will be choosing members of the Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board, members of the Waynesboro City Council and Waynesboro School Board, as well as members of town council in Mount Jackson, New Market, Edinburg, Woodstock, Strasburg, and Toms Brook, in addition to mayors for some of those areas as well.

You'll be able to find the latest local election results on our website as they come in Tuesday evening.

The June primary elections remain postponed to June 23 rather than June 9.

