Department of Elections addresses voting system concerns following Iowa Caucus coding error

Election security has been a cause for concern for many voters since 2016, when every American intelligence agency concluded that Russians attempted to interfere in American elections.

Now, with the delay in results from the Iowa Caucuses largely due to a coding error, many are left wondering if issues like this will set the tone for this year's election.

"It can create voter apathy, and that's your worry that people will say, 'Well I'm not going to take the time to go vote in the primary or to attend a caucus if the votes are going to be messed up anyway," Laura van Assendelft, political science professor at Mary Baldwin University, said.

The Virginia Department of Elections is assuring voters they have been through even more extensive training since 2016 to protect the integrity of the election.

"We've gone through lots of testing, and our systems are secure, and this is an actual ballot that you will vote versus what the caucuses... It's a different process," Lisa Jeffers, Director of Elections for Waynesboro, said.

Jeffers said every vote will count, and voters do not have to worry about something like what happened during the caucuses happening during an election process.

"Our election, they're going to be a primary, and they are run by the local election offices, professionals that do this on a day to day basis," Jeffers said.

While the Department of Elections does ensure that the process is secure, some are saying more needs to change within the voting system to make voters more confident.

"You don't walk out of the poll with anything but a sticker, so you have no receipt, no way of checking to make sure that your vote was actually recorded the way it should have been," van Assendelft said.

She believes there is so much attention on the issue because it is a close and competitive election season.

The primary election for Virginia is on March 3, and the deadline to register to vote is February 10.