WARM working to address homelessness in the area

Over 42 percent of people in Waynesboro are either living under the poverty level or are employed, but struggling to make ends meet, according to United Way's ALICE report.

WARM's shelter season begins November 25. | Credit: WHSV

With the colder weather quickly approaching , there are many in the community who need a warm place to sleep.

The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, or WARM, is the only shelter within city limits serving mainly Waynesboro and Augusta County.

Usually their shelter season begins November 25, but due to the recent drop in temperatures, they had an emergency open Wednesday night and again Thursday night, from 6 p.m to 8 a.m.

While keeping people safe from the elements is a priority, WARM is also working to take their shelter a step forward.

"How can we make this an opportunity to move forward and connect to the right resources and really assess why someone is experiencing homelessness, what led to it and how we can avoid it in the future," Debra Freeman-Belle, Executive Director of WARM, said.

Last year, WARM served 133 adults, and Freeman-Belle said over 70 percent of the those people are homeless veterans, seniors or adults with disabilities.

WARM has put a collaborative homeless response system in place to make sure that vulnerable population has resources they need to move forward.

With that system, WARM has been able to meet state benchmarks and Freeman-Belle said last winter, 30 percent of the people they served were housed or stabilized through partnerships in the community.

This is a big jump from previous winters, when that number was just five percent.

Freeman-Belle said taking homelessness seriously is the most progressive thing a community can do, and WARM is helping the city take that step by recognizing November 16 through November 24 being National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

For more information on WARM services, click here or call (540) 254-7888