WARM shelters officially open for the winter

The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) officially opened their cold shelters on Monday.

Belle said they had an average of 25-30 people a night stay in the shelters last year, although some nights they had around 45. | Credit: WHSV

The shelter will be available to those in need at different locations throughout Augusta County and Waynesboro, depending on the week.

The shelter did open a few times earlier this month due to extreme cold, and shelter manager Robert Belle said that's part of the reason they're staying open longer this year.

"There were some nights about a week after we closed where it was still dipping down into 32, 30, 29 degrees, overnight," Belle said. "We just wanted to do more."

Belle said WARM is also continuing to offer their outreach days on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He said they had other organizations reach out to help, and there is the possibility of a health partner as well.

"It's expanding it to say, 'it's not all about WARM on these days,'" Belle said. "We want partnerships, and we cannot do this by ourselves, and together, it takes us together to build this thing."

You can find more information about the shelter locations, dates and times by calling 540-254-7888.