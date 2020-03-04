WATCH: "Jeopardy!" host Trebek notes anniversary of cancer diagnosis

"Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek has released a video in which he says he has reached the one-year mark of his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

He says the one-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18%, and the two-year rate is only 7%, but he says his doctor told him his prognosis is good for reaching the two-year mark.

He says the first year has been rough, with lots of pain and depression, but says giving up his fight would be a betrayal of all his supporters, including his wife.

He’s become outspoken in raising awareness of the disease and the symptoms.

Some symptoms include persistent stomach pain, mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new-onset diabetes and yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Those most at risk are older men, cigarette smokers, diabetics, alcohol abusers and people with a family history of pancreatic cancer.

Trebek has hosted the game show since 1984. It airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WHSV.

