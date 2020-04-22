WATCH: Large tornado quickly forms in southern Oklahoma

At around 4 pm local time Wednesday afternoon, a large tornado was caught on camera touching down near Springer, Oklahoma in the southern part of the state.

One fatality has already been reported in Madill, Oklahoma.

This tornado is part of an ongoing outbreak across the southern Plains. Current storm reports for today span across Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Kansas.

In Texas, at least one other tornado has been caught on footage. The tornado touched down in eastern Texas near Seven Oaks, north of Houston.

This is day 2 of severe weather reported in the southern Plains. Tennis ball sized hail was reported in southern Oklahoma and northern Texas last night. No tornadoes were reported in Tuesday's events.

The system that has produced severe weather originated in southern California and began to really take shape Tuesday once the low pressure system gained access to moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

This system will look to bring more severe weather Thursday for Mississippi, Alabama, northern Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

A few strong tornadoes are possible in those areas Thursday, with damaging winds, and large hail also being threats.

The same system will also deliver rain to the Valley Thursday. The warm sector of the low pressure system that produces severe weather will stay to the south and east of us. Conditions will be cool Thursday with highs in the 50s which does not bring a severe weather risk.