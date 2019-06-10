WHSV to end each broadcast day with the national anthem

Many years ago, WHSV — like most television stations across the country — would end their broadcast day by airing the national anthem. When traditional “sign-off” times became less frequent as television stations became 24-hour operations, stations largely stopped airing the anthem; until now.

WHSV will join our other sister stations in 93 television markets across the country airing “The Star-Spangled Banner” each night at midnight. We plan to begin airing this special video later this week.

Inspired by the American flag flying over Fort McHenry the morning after a bombardment, Francis Scott Key wrote the initial verse of the anthem. He later completed the four verses which a Baltimore newspaper first published, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Reina Özbay, a nine year-old South Florida girl sings the anthem. Her angelic soprano voice is classically trained, and she studies opera and musical theater. A gifted film and theatre actress, she made her professional stage debut at the age of seven at South Florida's Stage Door Theatre. When not performing, Reina enjoys tennis, swimming, bike riding and drawing.

The video we’ll air on WHSV's family of stations will feature inspiring images from across the United States.

Gray Media Group’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Hilton Howell, announced the initiative last week at the broadcast company’s annual meeting of news directors.