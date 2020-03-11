WHSV's Bob Corso receives "Harriet Tubman Commemorative Leadership Award"

On Wednesday, WHSV's Bob Corso received the 2020 Harriet Tubman Commemorativee Leadership Award" in Harrisonburg.

The award, given by the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, honors someone who exemplifies leadership qualities and helps others in the community.

Stan Maclin, the President of the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, said Bob Corso's work in the local community made him an easy choice.

"He does 'One on One' which is basically community programs," Maclin said. "He's done thousands of those and they're always informing people about things that goes on in and around the community. It speaks for itself...32 years. He's a community himself."

Corso accepted the award in front of a crowd at the Mabel Memorial Chapel.

