WHSV's Kyle Rogers kisses a cow for charity

WHSV's Kyle Rogers participated in the 2019 Rockingham County Fair's "Kiss A Cow Contest" for the American Cancer Society on August 15. He raised $155.61 as part of the campaign.

Rockingham County Fair General Manager Rebecca Holloway, Craig Bailey and Rockingham County supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison joined Kyle to participate in the contest.

Wolfe-Garrison raised the most out of the group to kiss Suzy Q. She pulled in $535.00. Holloway collected $475.85 and Bailey secured $242.67.

The four raised $1409.13 for the Relay For Life Harrisonburg/Rockingham team. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society in its efforts to eliminate cancer.

