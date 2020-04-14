WSVF signal temporarily off-air for repairs

Our WSVF transmitter is temporarily off the air and is expected to remain that way through the end of this week.

According to WHSV's engineers, we had a technical issue with a transmission line at our broadcast tower on Massanutten Mountain at the start of the month. The initial problem affecting our WHSV signal was repaired, but in the process of repairs, our engineers determined that our WSVF transmitter had an issue with its main power control module.

They determined that it had failed and sent the module off for repair.

The crews working on its repair have determined that the chassis of the module will not energize and are removing components to test a solution to get the module working again.

According to our engineers, the part should be returned to the station and installed on the transmitter by the end of this week.

WHSV's engineers are also still waiting for a piece of transmission line needed to repair our WSVW signal. Unfortunately, shipping for that part has been delayed due to COVID-19, so they last saw an update that delivery is expected on April 21 for that piece.

