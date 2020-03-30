WV Consumer Minute: Census Scams

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey talks about the census and how to protect yourself from scammers.

Call the attorney general's office if you have any complaints about a census taker.

The attorney general says it is important to make sure you are not providing your personal, identifiable information to the wrong people. He says census takers will not contact you via email or use out pressure tactics to get you to fill out the form.

To report a scam to the West Virginia Attorney General's Office, call 1-800-368-8808.