West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey talks about contractor scams and how you can protect yourself with a written contract.

West Virginia state law requires anytime you're spending $250 or more, the contractor should furnish you with a written contract.

For larger jobs that are $2,500 or more, contractors should be licensed by the state of West Virginia.

To report a contractor to the West Virginia Attorney General's Office, call 1-800-368-8808.