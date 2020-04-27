WV Consumer Minute: Coronavirus Charity Fraud

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey talks about how scammers are trying to use your generosity against you during the coronavirus pandemic.

The attorney general also advises to make sure all the money is going to the underlying purpose and not to administrative costs.

The attorney general advises to always check if a charity is registered with the Secretary of State before you make any sort of donation.

To report a scam to the West Virginia Attorney General's Office, call 1-800-368-8808.