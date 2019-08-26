West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says whether it's natural disasters, the holidays, or some other worthy cause, West Virginians are generous.

WV Consumer Minute: Donation Scams

But scammers can sometimes prey on that giving spirit.

The Attorney General explains that if you get a call for a great cause that asks you to give money on the spot, you might want to take a few precautions.

To report a donation scam to the West Virginia Attorney General's Office, call 1-800-368-8808.