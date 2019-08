West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey talks about the Equifax data breach and how the settlement can help you if you were affected.

Over 700,000 West Virginians might have been impacted by the data breach, according to the stats the WV Attorney General's Office has seen.

To report a phishing scam to the West Virginia Attorney General's Office, call 1-800-368-8808.

Learn more in the video above.