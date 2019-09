West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns about a scam involving grandparents that the attorney general's office hears a great deal about: the grandparent scam.

The thieves may also say you need to buy some gift cards right away.

Thieves will try to fool a grandparent by saying a grandchild is in deep trouble, and the thief needs money wired to an account.

To report a scam to the West Virginia Attorney General's Office, call 1-800-368-8808.