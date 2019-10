West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey talks about public wi-fi and how to make sure when you access your information publicly that you are protecting your information.

AG Morrisey recommends a yearly internet protection service.

The attorney general recommends if you are using public wi-fi, make sure the URL address starts with "https." The "s" stands for "secure."

To report a scam to the West Virginia Attorney General's Office, call 1-800-368-8808.