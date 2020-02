West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey talks about romance scams and how to protect yourself against someone who is trying to scam you.

The attorney general says only to work with reputable sites you know about.

Criminals could try to take advantage of you on dating sites. The attorney general suggests making sure you are working with a real person and not a scammer from overseas.

To report a scam to the West Virginia Attorney General's Office, call 1-800-368-8808.