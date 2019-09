West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey talks about skimmers and how to avoid getting scammed by one.

The attorney general says if you have a card with a chip, it is important to use that instead of swiping.

Skimmers are devices that steal your credit card information when you swipe your card in a device, like a gas pump.

To report a skimming scam to the West Virginia Attorney General's Office, you can call 1-800-368-8808.