WV Governor's Schools postponed for summer 2020 due to COVID-19

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has postponed the 2020 Governor’s Schools planned for this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department organizes six residential academies each summer as part of this program to provide deep learning opportunities for students from grades 8 – 12.

Each year, the WVDE holds the Governor’s Schools at West Virginia college, university campuses, and state facilities.

West Virginia University and Marshall University have both announced that they will cancel on-site courses and resort to online instruction only throughout the summer, making in-person gatherings there not possible.

Because of this, the venues will no longer be available for the typical governor's school programs. Both universities were scheduled to host several weeks of the Governor’s Schools at their Morgantown and Huntington campuses beginning June 14 and extending through July 13.

Next year (Summer 2021), the WVDE says they will double the number of programs they're offering to make sure that those students selected for this year will still be able to participate.

The exception will be the Governor’s Honors Academy. Since rising seniors attend this program, they will likely be unavailable next summer as they prepare for the next phases of their lives, according to the department.

The WVDE hopes to host weekend experiences and recognitions this fall to celebrate student accomplishments. These plans are not yet complete, but will be shared with students and their families and released publicly as soon as possible.

Through a competitive process, students apply to attend either the Governor’s Honors Academy, the Governor’s School for the Arts, the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurship or the Governor’s STEM Institute.

Each program offers instruction by college faculty and experts from the field. Students spend weeks immersed in their craft or areas of interest, and they also attend numerous enrichment activities and field trips. The program is offered at no cost to students or their families.

Governor Jim Justice and the WVDE said they are committed to making sure they return when they can be hosted in a safe manner.