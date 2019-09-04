WV attorney general files brief supporting North Carolina's 20-week abortion ban

West Virginia is joining a national lawsuit to support North Carolina's ban on any abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he led the 19-state effort to file a brief with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

North Carolina's 20-week abortion ban currently faces a lawsuit, and Morrisey hopes to challenge the plaintiff's ability to have brought the lawsuit and support the ban as constitutional "as applied to abortions both before and after the point of viability."

West Virginia has implemented a similar abortion law, titled the "Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act."

“We must protect the life and liberty of every West Virginian, including the unborn,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must safeguard unborn children from pain and promote life, all while also protecting the health of the mother. West Virginia’s law holds true to that mission, and this brief demonstrates my commitment to fight off any potential challenge to its constitutionality.”

Morrisey argues that the Supreme Court "has long recognized that states have valid interests in regulating abortion upon the grounds of women’s health and protecting the dignity of human life."

A federal court decision on the North Carolina law could affect similar laws in West Virginia and other states in the jurisdiction, including Maryland, Virginia and South Carolina.

The co-signers of the brief include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

