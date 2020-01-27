WV bartender raises over $1,000 for Australia wildfire response

As Australia continues to heal from devastating wildfires, one West Virginia bartender says he's paying tribute to home.

Originally from Sydney, Australia, Morgantown bartender Dean Small has come up with his own unique way to help out.

Throughout the week, Small has been offering a "planters punch" drink to customers.

Each time someone buys the drink, $2 is donated to wildlife funds in Australia to help rehabilitate the area.

Small says it's nice to know that although he is thousands of miles away, he can still lend a hand.

"I'm over here, ya know, half a world away, thousands of miles, but it's really cool that I can do something like this here and we've had this much of a turnout, to raise a couple thousand dollars and have the amount of people who have shown how much they care about it is pretty cool."

The "planters punch" drink can still be purchased at Morgantown bar Tin 202, and donations are always welcome for the cause.