WV launches investigation into 'completely inappropriate' photo of correctional trainees

A photo of West Virginia corrections trainees was so disturbing that some employees have been suspended and the governor has ordered some to be fired — but what the image shows remains a mystery.

An investigation is underway after a "completely inappropriate" photo was found by members of the state's Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

The photo of Basic Training Class Number 18 has been deemed "hurtful, disturbing, and highly insensitive" by DMAPS Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy in a memo that state officials made public Thursday.

The letter, sent by Sandy to the agency's Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Wednesday, doesn't make clear what the image shows.

Sandy described the photo of Basic Training Class Number 18 as “distasteful, hurtful, disturbing, highly insensitive, and completely inappropriate." He wrote that the picture “betrays the professionalism I have seen time and time again displayed and practiced by our brave correctional employees.”

A number of employees have been suspended during the investigation.

Commissioner Jividen directed all copies be destroyed to "keep its harm of spreading" and to "preserve high standards and professionalism of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety."

Governor Jim Justice has called for the firing of those involved in the picture.

“I condemn the photo of Basic Training Class #18 in the strongest possible terms,” Gov. Justice said. “I have directed Secretary Jeff Sandy of the Dept. of Military Affairs and Public Safety to continue actively investigating this incident and I have ordered the termination of all those that are found to be involved in this conduct. This will not be tolerated on my watch – within the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – or within any agency of state government.”