WV lawmakers return for session, wait on governor for guidance

West Virginia lawmakers are set to convene for another special session after legislators say the governor sprung a series of bills on them with little warning.

The House of Delegates and the Senate are scheduled to gavel in Monday to take up measures dealing with tourism tax credits, expunging DUI offenses and the state road fund.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice last week issued a proclamation calling lawmakers back for the second special session of the year.

The move came as a surprise to Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso. The Democrat says he learned of the legislative overtime through email and hasn’t met with the governor’s office to talk over the bills. He says the governor’s staff is supposed to meet with Democrats later Monday.

Justice’s spokesman didn’t immediately return a voicemail.

