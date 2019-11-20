WV man arrested after alleged sexual abuse at Vacation Bible School

A man from Charleston, West Virginia, is accused of sexually abusing a boy at Vacation Bible School, Charleston Police say.

Rhett Aaron Bowen, 50, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree sexual abuse.

Bowen is accused of making sexual contact with an underage boy while Bowen was working as a Vacation Bible School volunteer at a church in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The release does not indicate when the alleged abuse happened.

After Bowen's arrest, additional victims reported to the Charleston Police department that Bowen had abused them. Bowen was known to frequent places in Kanawha City where children are commonly around, according to the release.

If anyone has any information on additional victims, you are asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.