WV man charged after school receives threats on tip line

Law enforcement officials in West Virginia say a man has been charged after a Kanawha County school tip line received multiple threats.

Thomas Bass has been accused of making terroristic threats to South Charleston Middle School.

News outlets report that Thomas Bass, 22, of South Charleston has been charged with making terroristic threats according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Bass is accused of calling the Kanawha County Schools tip line 14 times on Dec. 16 and 17 warning that someone was going shoot or blow up South Charleston Middle School. Bass also allegedly mentioned an elementary school in one of the calls.

Following police investigation into the threats, law enforcement officials determined that they were "not credible."

A spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools said, "The number and language of the threats indicated they were not credible. A building search was conducted without a lockdown and the school had constant law enforcement coverage. The person was known early in the investigation with no imminent threat."

Bass is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond at South Central Regional Jail.

