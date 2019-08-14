WV town awarded grant to begin lock house project

A West Virginia town has received a grant that's expected to help transform a lock house into a community historical site.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the FOCUS WV Brownfields Grant check was presented last Tuesday to leaders in Fort Gay.

The $5,000 grant will allow the town to get an environmental assessment which is the first step in transforming the Lock Masters House at the Big Sandy Lock and Dam #3.

The town hopes to turn the lock house into a welcome center and community museum. Leaders also want to add a public river walk. Construction of the dam was completed 1897 but abandoned in 1925.

Currently, the locks are mainly used by a few fishers but Mayor Joetta Hatfield says she hopes the site attracts more anglers in the future.