WV woman charged after several dead dogs found in house

A West Virginia woman has been charged with animal cruelty after several dead dogs were found in her home, authorities said.

Marion County sheriff's deputies found the animals during a search of 36-year-old Melissa Jones' home on Camden Avenue in Monongah on Monday, news outlets reported Thursday.

The deputies said the floor of the house was covered in trash and feces, according to a criminal complaint.

Officials found at least seven dead dogs, including five puppies, throughout the woman's home. Four dogs were found alive, though authorities said one was injured and could not put pressure on his paw.

Some of the animals had been tied to her furniture.

A dead pit pull, which deputies said appeared to have starved to death, also appeared to have been partially eaten by the other canines, according to the complaint. Authorities also found animal bones and organs in one section of the house.

Neighbors told deputies they saw Jones walking into the house Saturday, leaving the dogs in the house.

Deputies say there was no food or water. The house had no power, water or heat and had multiple windows open.

The surviving dogs were taken in by Marion County Animal Control.

Records show Jones is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.

